Pay Close Attention To These Dates That Will Affect Greece

Our friend TheBack9 just put up a great post showcasing important dates that will relate to Greece’s debt repayments. It looks like things will really heat up in late April and early May as bond redemptions and payouts kick into high gear.



Here’s the breakdown:

· Mar 18 – NBG reports earnings (National Bank of Greece)

· March 24/26 – EU head of state Summit meeting

· April 20 – Bond redemption for E8.22 billion

· May 10 – Coupon payment for E2.278 billion

· May 19 – Bond redemption for E8.086 billion.

