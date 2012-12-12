Here's How Much Money The Guys Who Run The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Make

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just announced its 2013 inductees: Public Enemy, Donna Summer, Heart, Randy Newman, Rush and Albert King.



Life-changing artists.

But the hall itself has not been without criticism, especially of its selection process.

Looking at the institution’s financial statements on Guidestar.org, another quirk emerges.

The Hall is a nonprofit institution, receiving most of its revenue from contributions.

In 2010, President and CEO Terry Stewart enjoyed total takehome of $476,504. The head of the Hall’s foundation — that’s right, they possess a nonprofit within a nonprofit — earned $409,737.

As you can see here, no one among the Hall’s named executives made less than $150,000.

In total, the Hall paid its executives a total of about $1,952,366 in 2010.

That’s 8 per cent of all revenues.

Is that reasonable?

Well, in 2010, the Smithsonian Institution, which boasts the largest revenue of any nonprofit museum in the country, had revenues of $1.2 billion.

Total salary? $8.6 million, or .7 per cent of its revenues (as in not even a whole percentage point).

Punk rock?

