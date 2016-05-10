This backpack lets you easily access the stuff inside without taking it off

The Paxis backpack has a built-in fanny pack for easy access. You pull a tab, and part of the back unclasps so you can swing a compartment around to the front. It’s a convenient way to access your important items while having just one bag.

Written by Jacob Shamsian and produced by Carl Mueller

