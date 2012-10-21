We Got An Inside Look At Prisoners Training Shelter Dogs For Their 'Forever Homes'

Abby Rogers
paws on parole

Photo: paws on parole

Paws on Parole lets inmates at Florida’s Gainesville Correctional Work Camp train shelter dogs so they’re ready to be adopted by the public.

And, according to its coordinator Hilary Hynes, the four-year-old program is 100 per cent successful, meaning all the dogs are adopted at the end of each training program.

Hynes started the program in 2008 for the state's lower-security inmates. The training happens in the work camp's yard, where trainers and shelter volunteers meet to set up courses and work through the day's lessons.

Inmates teach dogs a variety of behaviours, including how to sit and behave around children.

During each eight-week program, the dogs live at the facility with the inmates, who are non-violent offenders. This is Harlee, a year-old American Staffordshire Terrier/Boston Terrier mix.

She looks like a pretty sweet girl.

Now meet Daytona, a year-old black German Shepherd mix.

Her trainer seems much more tired than this active pup, who is still waiting to be adopted.

His trainer might be tired but Sturgis, a Corgi mix, is ready to go.

Nap time doesn't last long for Sturgis and his handler. He sees that ball and he wants it.

This little guy is a bit worn out after a rigorous day of training.

Pepper, a member of the The Avengrrrss academy, gets a lift from his trainer.

Iron Man, another Avengrrr, is all wiped out.

Nick doesn't know he isn't a lapdog. And it doesn't seem like his inmate wants to tell him.

Paws on Parole does two meet-and-greet sessions in every academy.

Members of the public can stop by and see all of the dogs up for adoption. Here, members of the Woof Stock II academy are ready to meet their future humans.

Meet-and-greets are usually packed, with people parking their cars on the side of the road just so they can come see the dogs.

At the end of the academy, the pups go through of series of tests to earn the American Kennel Club's 'Canine Good Citizen' designation.

Maggie Mae, a Woof Stock II academy graduate, excels at the agility course.

Layla keeps a close eye on her handler during their final class.

At the end of the eight weeks it's time to graduate. Here, Academy 22 reaches completion.

Another academy earns its diploma.

But don't worry, Paws on Parole obviously isn't all work and no play.

Unfortunately, for most inmates, it is all work and no play.

