We Got An Inside Look At Prisoners Training Shelter Dogs For Their 'Forever Homes'

Photo: paws on parole

Paws on Parole lets inmates at Florida’s Gainesville Correctional Work Camp train shelter dogs so they’re ready to be adopted by the public.



And, according to its coordinator Hilary Hynes, the four-year-old program is 100 per cent successful, meaning all the dogs are adopted at the end of each training program.

