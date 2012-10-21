We Got An Inside Look At Prisoners Training Shelter Dogs For Their 'Forever Homes'

Photo: paws on parole
Paws on Parole lets inmates at Florida’s Gainesville Correctional Work Camp train shelter dogs so they’re ready to be adopted by the public.
And, according to its coordinator Hilary Hynes, the four-year-old program is 100 per cent successful, meaning all the dogs are adopted at the end of each training program.
Hynes started the program in 2008 for the state's lower-security inmates. The training happens in the work camp's yard, where trainers and shelter volunteers meet to set up courses and work through the day's lessons.
During each eight-week program, the dogs live at the facility with the inmates, who are non-violent offenders. This is Harlee, a year-old American Staffordshire Terrier/Boston Terrier mix.
Members of the public can stop by and see all of the dogs up for adoption. Here, members of the Woof Stock II academy are ready to meet their future humans.
Meet-and-greets are usually packed, with people parking their cars on the side of the road just so they can come see the dogs.
At the end of the academy, the pups go through of series of tests to earn the American Kennel Club's 'Canine Good Citizen' designation.
