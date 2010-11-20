Here's What Rich People Are Selling At The Pawn Shop Right Now

In August last year, Todd Hills noticed something: credit had become so restricted that even the upper middle class was battling to secure loans.



So he launched Boomerang Lending – essentially a silver-spoon pawn shop that accepts Rolexs, Tiffany’s rings and Picassos as collateral for emergency loans of up to $100,000.

Hills told Newsweek:

“There is a certain type of affluent customer that will not go into a pawn shop. And they don’t have a $50 or $100 problem. Maybe they have a $100,000 problem.”

Boomerang is kind of like the pawn shop Annie Leibovitz used when she pawned her apartments and the rights to all of her photographs, only on a much smaller scale.

We asked them to show us what they got.

1977 AFC Championship Superbowl Ring Corum Golden Bridge 18k White Gold Watch w/ 85 carats of diamonds - valued at $86,000 Custom Breitling Chronomat Evolution w/ 42 carats of diamonds A Vintage 18k gold Audimars Piguet Wristwatch 4.04 carat Tiffany engagement ring 1955 Picasso charcoal sketch - valued at $100,000 Turn of the century silverware set from RH Macy & Co. New York Dodge Viper Roadster - $70,000 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Ducati Desmosedici RR - valued at $90,000 A solid-gold, 19th-century cocktail purse valued at $25,000

