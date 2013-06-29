"Pawn Stars" Star: I'm Selling Out Of Gold

Rick Harrison, proprietor of World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and star of History Channel’s “Pawn Stars,” says he is getting out of gold — at least for now.



As we’ve seen this week— thought not in the last few hours — gold has been plummeting.

Harrison told CNBC this morning that he’s seen enough.

“I’m actually considering selling a little bit, taking a capital loss, and buying it back in a month,” he said.

He explained:

I retail gold and silver and I’m having a real difficult time right now getting physical metal. It’s the crazy world about gold and silver: sometimes the paper market is going down but can’t find actual physical items.

The reason, he said, was a lack of physical product, which he blamed on private and government mints not keeping up with demand.

Of course, being a pawn shop owner, he refused to disown the gold trade.

“It’s a good insurance policy — the government can screw up the currency,” he said.

Still, how bad is it going to get?

“I still pay right around spot — don’t think going to go much lower.”

Bottom?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.