Pawlenty Urges GOP House To Reject (2011) Budget Deal

Former Minnesota Governor and GOP presidential hopeful Tim Pawlenty, trying to polish up his Tea Party credentials, today urged House Republicans to vote against the 2011 Federal budget deal that was agreed to last Friday night.



The vote is scheduled for later this week. If the House takes Mr. Pawlenty’s advice, the federal government would (partially) shut down.

The Washington Post reports:

“The more we learn about the budget deal, the worse it looks,” the former Minnesota governor said in a statement. “When you consider that the federal deficit in February alone was over $222 billion, to have actual cuts less than the $38 billion originally advertised is just not serious.

“It’s no surprise that President Obama and Senator [Harry] Reid forced this budget, but it should be rejected,” Pawlenty said. “America deserves better.”

While Obama and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) say the compromise, which needs to pass by Friday, will avert a government shutdown, an increasing number of Republicans say they will not support it.

It will be interesting to hear what the other 2012 GOP presidential candidates have to say on this issue.

