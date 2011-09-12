PAWLENTY ENDORSES ROMNEY

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty just endorsed former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney in an interview on Fox News, announcing he will become co-chair of his former opponent’s campaign.Pawlenty called Romney the “complete package,” but specifically cited his leadership on the economy as the reason for his decision.



He added that Romney “doesn’t want to abolish or end” Social Security, but made the point that front-runner Texas Gov. does.

“Crises indeed produce great leaders,” he said. “Sometimes it just takes a while. I’m proud to stand with Mitt.”

Pawlenty dropped out of the GOP presidential contest last month after a poor third-place showing at the Iowa Straw Poll.

The prominent endorsement gives Romney more ammunition in his campaign to be seen as the more electable candidate — as the debate prepares to centre, at least temporarily, on Social Security.

While the two were opponents, Pawlenty frequently tried to tie Romney to Obama — calling his health care plan in Massachusetts “Obamneycare.”

The GOP candidates will face off tonight in the CNN/Tea Party Express debate in Tampa, FL.

Pawlenty’s email to Romney supporters on the endorsement is below:

Dear Friend,

Great crises often produce great leaders. Unfortunately, sometimes the timing isn’t right, and neither is the leader.

Barack Obama came into office in the midst of a great economic crisis. Although hopes were high, he did not rise to the occasion. Now that the clouds of enthusiasm and excitement have parted, we see he was obviously unsuited for the task at hand.

President Obama has failed to meet America’s economic challenges.

His three years of spending, regulating and taxing have not restarted the economy. Unemployment remains at a shocking 9.1 per cent. Economic growth is hovering on the edge of a renewed recession.

Abroad, the standing of the United States appears uncertain and adrift under the failed leadership of a president who prefers chastising allies to condemning foes.

Fortunately, America may get a second chance: Mitt Romney is running for president, and I am proud to endorse him.

Alone among the contenders, he possesses the unique qualifications to confront and master our severe economic predicament. His abiding faith in our country’s exceptional historical position as a beacon of freedom will make him the most important leader in a world that depends upon a strong America to stay at peace.

Having served as Governor of Massachusetts, he turned that state’s budget around from deficit to surplus while simultaneously cutting taxes, but that is not the full measure of what he will bring to the Presidency. His time in government was a moment of service – a way to give back to our country-following a distinguished career in the private sector, where he launched companies and turned around troubled ones.

When the 2002 Winter Olympics were on the verge of collapse thanks to a bid-rigging scandal, Romney was asked to take over. The attacks of September 11 created a security nightmare. Romney presided over a highly complex security mobilization, addressed the management troubles plaguing the games, and staged one of the most memorable competitions ever seen on American soil.

Romney is running for president because he is deeply committed to our country, troubled by its current condition, and I believe he can turn it around.

He’s formulated an economic plan-a set of alternatives to the government-oriented programs that Barack Obama has put in place-that is unparalleled in the history of American electoral campaigns. By pressing for fundamental change in the way that Washington taxes and spends, issues regulations, uses energy, interacts with our major trading partners, and deals with our labour force, he fully envisions a way to place America back on the path toward rapid economic growth and full employment.

And at his core, Mitt Romney is a man of great character. He and his wife Ann have been married for more than four decades. She is the love of his life. Together, they have five sons and sixteen grandchildren.

But he’s not only a family man, he is a man of principle. He believes in the bedrock conservative ideals of limited government and free enterprise. He will stand up for America’s allies when they are threatened, with fortitude. And he will face down our adversaries. He is a formidable person, and he will certainly be a formidable president. Our allies can count on it, and our enemies should expect it.

Crises indeed produces great leaders. Sometimes it just takes a while.

I am proud to stand with Mitt. Will you join me?

Sincerely,

Tim Pawlenty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.