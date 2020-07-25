Trump's press secretary falsely claimed that children's cartoon 'Paw Patrol' was cancelled due to anti-police sentiment

Reuters/Nick Jr./YouTube White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Chase from ‘Paw Patrol.’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that Nickelodeon cartoon “Paw Patrol” had been cancelled as part of a wave of anti-police, “cancel culture” sentiment.

A Nickelodeon spokesperson confirmed that “Paw Patrol” had not been cancelled.

Rumours spread online in June that “Paw Patrol” had been cancelled as police-centric shows like “Cops” and “Live PD” were pulled.

McEnany also claimed that the Lego had halted sales of its City Police Set, which a Lego spokesperson confirmed was false.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In a Friday monologue about “cancel culture,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany falsely claimed that the cartoon show “Paw Patrol” was cancelled and that Lego’s City Police Set had been discontinued.

In a briefing, McEnany said the President was “appalled’ by “cancel culture,” specifically “cancel culture as it pertains to cops,” per a video tweeted by The Hill, referring to the cultural phenomenon of swift pile-ons against various private and public figures.

As examples of “cancel culture” in action, she cited the recent literal cancelations of police-focused television shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” both of which were pulled by Paramount Network and A&E, respectively.

But along with the actual cancelations Press Secretary McEnany referenced, she also claimed that Nickelodeon cartoon series “Paw Patrol,” which she described as “a cartoon show about cops,” had been cancelled in a wave of anti-police sentiment. A Nickelodeon spokesperson confirmed to Insider that “Paw Patrol” had not been cancelled.

Furthermore, “Paw Patrol” isn’t a show exclusively about cops – as The New York Times’ Amanda Hess wrote, it is essentially a “pretense for placing household pets in a variety of cool trucks.” In addition to the police dog, there’s also a firefighting dog and a construction worker dog.

The official “Paw Patrol” Twitter account put out a statement in support of Black voices on June 2, tweeting, “In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices.” Many responded to the tweet with memes jokingly calling for the show’s cancelation. Some parents pleaded for the show not to be cancelled.

The claim that “Paw Patrol” had been cancelled appears to trace back these somewhat satirical, sometimes genuine calls for the show to go off the air as well as rumours that circulated online.The New York Times reported that people on social media put out calls to “defund the paw patrol,” making comments like, “All dogs go to heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol.”Snopes also reported that rumours circulated on social media in June 2020 that “Paw Patrol” had been cancelled for its inclusion of a police dog.

The rumours, and “Paw Patrol’s” public association with issues of police brutality, can also arguably be traced back to a satirical article from The Onion that features the headline, “‘Paw Patrol’ Writers Defend Episode Where German Shepherd Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Lab 17 Times In Back.”

White House Press Secretary McEnany also claimed that “Lego halted the sales of their City Police Station,” a claim that may be tied to a June report from trade publication The Toy Book that said that Lego had pulled back some affiliate marketing for police-related products. However, the City Police Station set appears on the Lego website, and when reached for comment, a Lego spokesperson told Insider that the company “did not halt sales of any LEGO sets, and any reports otherwise are false.”

The White House did not immediately respond to Insider for comment.

