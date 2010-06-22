Drunk Broker Who Broke Into England Team's Dressing Room Appears In Court Today

Pavlos Joseph, the mortgage broker who broke into the England team’s dressing room after their 0-0 draw with Algeria in a 2010 World Cup match last Friday, appeared in court today.



Pavlos, who is a broker at Vista Finance in London according to Mortgage Strategy, had to appear in court today because after last Friday’s game, he stumbled into the England team’s dressing room last Friday and told Beckham and his fellow team members, “You’re a disgrace.”

He told the story of his newfound infamy to the Sunday Mirror.

“The crazy thing is I only went looking for the toilet,” he says. “The next thing I knew, there was David Beckham standing in front of me.”

Then he saw Joe Cole walk naked out of the shower.

He told The Mirror that he decided to give the team a piece of his mind because, “What the heck. I’m in the England dressing room. Why not say something?”

So to Beckham, Pavlos apparently said:

“David, we’ve spent a lot of money getting here. This is a disgrace. What are you going to do about it?”

Then to the rest of the players he said:

“That was woeful and not good enough.”

Apparently he could get a year in jail. He’s already been banned from attending any other World Cup matches.

