This Is What Happens When A Russian Tech Millionaire Throws Thousands Of Dollars Out Of His Office Window

Adam Taylor

Pavel Durov, a 27-year-old tech entrepreneur from Russia (he founded the popular social network VKontakte) headed to his company’s St Petersburg office at the weekend, and threw 5,000-rouble ($160) notes out of the window.

As you might expect, chaos ensued.

Here’s Russian television footage of the money being thrown and the angry mob that forms below:

This video gives a closer look of the action at street level:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.