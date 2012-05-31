This Is What Happens When A Russian Tech Millionaire Throws Thousands Of Dollars Out Of His Office Window

Pavel Durov, a 27-year-old tech entrepreneur from Russia (he founded the popular social network VKontakte) headed to his company’s St Petersburg office at the weekend, and threw 5,000-rouble ($160) notes out of the window.



As you might expect, chaos ensued.

Here’s Russian television footage of the money being thrown and the angry mob that forms below:

This video gives a closer look of the action at street level:

