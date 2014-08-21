Investor Allegedly Emails Female Startup Employee: 'I'm Not Leaving Without Having Sex With You'

One woman has decided to speak out against a VC who she says sent her a sexually aggressive email after a sit-down networking meeting in Berlin.

Valleywag reports Pavel Curda, a European angel investor, emailed the following to Conjure.io employee Gesche Haas. Haas said over one drink, she and Curda discussed business, and then she received this email upon returning to her hotel room:

Haas says Curda sent similar emails to two other women at the conference, Amy Vernon and Allyson Kapin, but Haas was reluctant to share her story because she did not want people to think she was trying to get attention for it.

Valleywag’s Sam Biddle argued that instances like these demand attention, as sexism and power-wielding has become more than just an underground trend in the tech world.

‘I was so flustered,’ Haas told me via telephone. ‘I couldn’t sleep for an hour or two. What did I indicate to him?’ She was less reluctant the next day, when another woman at the conference said she’d received the exact same email: ‘that eliminated the factor that I’d brought this on myself.’ When Haas next saw Curda — who did not reply to any request for comment — she told him his email was ‘inappropriate’ and never spoke to him again.

