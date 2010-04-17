Paulson's Right Hand Man Paolo Pellegrini Source Of Goldman Sachs Charges

Update: Turns out there’s less here than meets the eye. See here.

According to CNBC, it was John Paulson’s former right-hand man Paolo Pellegrini that ratted out John Paulson and Goldman Sachs, having given the SEC a deposition.

If this is true, it’s a major middle finger to his old boss, whom Pellegrini may have felt hasn’t given him enough credit for designing the amazing anti-housing trade.

