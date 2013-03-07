John Paulson's Flagship Fund Had An Ugly February

Photo: REUTERS/Chip East

Hedge fund manager John Paulson’s flagship Advantage Fund lost 3.4 per cent in February and is down 2.5 per cent year-to-date (Ytd), according to Bloomberg.The Paulson Advantage Plus was down 4.7 per cent last month, and 3.5 per cent Ytd.



His gold fund has lost 26 per cent since the start of the year, and 18 per cent in February. More on that here.

The Paulson Credit Fund, however, was up 1.3 per cent in February, and up 4.3 per cent Ytd. The Paulson International Fund was up 0.5 per cent in February, and 7.2 per cent Ytd. And the Paulson Recovery Fund was up 1.6 per cent last month, and 5.8 per cent year-to-date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.