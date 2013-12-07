John Paulson's Advantage Fund Is Up More Than 29% This Year

Julia La Roche

Paulson & Co.’s Paulson Advantage Fund has put up some good performance numbers in the month of November, according to CNBC.

John Paulson, who famously made a killing betting against subprime in 2007, had a tough 2011 and 2012 in terms of performance.

This year has been challenging for most funds. Many of them are underperforming the S&P, which is up about 27% this year.

