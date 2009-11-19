Paulson Starts A New Gold Fund

John Paulson is starting a new gold fund. Interestingly, Paulson is aiming to beat the performance of gold itself by investing in derivatives.



The Wall Street Journal reports:

Mr. Paulson spoke about the new fund, which will begin on January 1, at a meeting with his investors Tuesday in New York. The gold fund will invest in gold-related shares and gold derivatives and will aim to outperform gold prices.”

Paulson’s hedge fund has its largest share in gold (KGC and AU), around $30 billion. The new fund is “dedicated to buying up shares of gold miners and other bullion-related investments, according to three investors.”

