John Paulson's Investments Are Out And He's Dumping Financials

John Paulson liquidated a huge stake in Exxon last quarter.



He also sold significant portions of his two largest stakes, Bank of America and Citigroup.

And interestingly, in his latest filing, Paulson discloses a large new position in Anandarko, a fertiliser company.

Paulson’s biggest moves are below.

Paulson sold:

Bank of America ~$600 million (~30 million shares)

Citigroup – ~$300 million (60 million shares)

JPMorgan – ~$50 million (2 million shares)

Wells Fargo – ~$60 million (2 million shares)

Capital One – ~$100 million (2 million shares)

Paulson sold completely out of:

Exxon – $525 million (9,169,259 shares)

Paulson bought:

Anandarko – $765 million (13,400,000 shares)

His gold holdings remain comparable.

