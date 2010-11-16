John Paulson's Investments Are Out And He's Dumping Financials

John Paulson liquidated a huge stake in Exxon last quarter.
He also sold significant portions of his two largest stakes, Bank of America and Citigroup.
And interestingly, in his latest filing, Paulson discloses a large new position in Anandarko, a fertiliser company.
Paulson’s biggest moves are below.
Paulson sold:
- Bank of America ~$600 million (~30 million shares)
- Citigroup – ~$300 million (60 million shares)
- JPMorgan – ~$50 million (2 million shares)
- Wells Fargo – ~$60 million (2 million shares)
- Capital One – ~$100 million (2 million shares)
Paulson sold completely out of:
- Exxon – $525 million (9,169,259 shares)
Paulson bought:
- Anandarko – $765 million (13,400,000 shares)
His gold holdings remain comparable.
