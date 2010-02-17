Hedge Fund King John Paulson Buys Into XTO Energy And Wells Fargo

Paulson & Co’s latest 13-F filing is out.



Last quarter, Paulson remained big into Gold ($3.4 billion up from $3.1 billion in the 3rd quarter) and Bank of America ($2.5 billion down from $2.7 billion in the 3rd quarter).

His fund’s third largest holding was Citigroup, a stake that increased from $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion last quarter.

His biggest new stakes include a $465 million investment in XTO Energy (which is being bought out by Exxon (XOM), a sign he’s still into his old merger arbitrage plays) and a $472 million investment in Wells Fargo.

Paulson’s other shifts, according to his most recent 13F report, include moving into CIT Group (which Third Avenue just dropped) with $121 million, DirectTV with $170 million, Kraft with $135 million, and Hyatt hotels with $9 million.

Read Paulson’s latest 13F filing >

