John Paulson Joined Dan Loeb In Picking Up A Bunch Of FedEx Last Quarter

Dealbook Conference, Dan Loebsaid he’d picked up a stake in FedEx.

Now that 13Fs are coming out, it’s clear he’s not the only one.

John Paulson’s hedge fund, Paulson and Co. picked up 646,800 shares of the company last quarter, according to its 13f filing.

Another few things to note — Paulson upped its stakes in Family Dollar slightly from 7,443,600 shares to 11,265,600 shares and its Aetna from 6,506,600 shares to 7,997,107 shares.

