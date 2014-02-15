John Paulson Bought General Motors And Dumped Citigroup

John Paulson has released his quarterly securities filing detailing his fund’s long equity holdings for the quarter ended December 31, 2013.

Paulson disclosed a new stake in General Motors, the 13F filing shows. Paulson & Co. held more than 5.25 million shares in GM at the end for the fourth quarter.

Also, in Q4, Paulson dumped his entire stake in Citigroup. He held 1,000,000 shares in Q3.

