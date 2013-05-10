Hedge Fund Billionaire John Paulson Is Selling His Breathtaking Aspen Mansion For $29.9 Million

Closely-followed billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson has put his gorgeous Aspen ranch on the market for $29.9 million, Aspen Business Journal reported citing a listing. [via Curbed]



Paulson, who famously bet against the subprime housing market in 2007, purchased “Aspen Lakes Ranch” for $24.5 million back in 2010.

Last summer, he snapped up Hala Ranch in Aspen from Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan for $49 million. It was listed for $135 million.

Paulson’s Aspen Lake Ranch features a 13,068 square-foot home features 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms (3 half baths). The home sits on two lakes stocked with trout and surrounded with pristine mountain views.

The home was Aspen-based developer Bob Bowden, who has photos listed on his site.

It’s a stunning estate and now we’re going to take a photo tour…

