Finally Some Good News For John Paulson

ReutersClosely-followed hedge fund manager John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. posted gains so far this year after getting crushed in 2012 and 2011.



The Wall Street Journal’s Juliet Chung reports:

Mr. Paulson’s long-troubled Advantage funds have positive returns for the year through March. The Advantage fund was up 2.9% for the year off a 5.6% gain in March, and the Advantage Plus fund was up 3.6% for the year including a 7.6% gain last month. The funds were among the worst-performing funds last year and in 2011, when the Advantage Plus fund lost roughly half its value.

The gold fund isn’t doing so hot though. It was down 27.9% for the year, according to the WSJ citing an unnamed investor.

