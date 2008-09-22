Paulson And Bloomberg On The Crisis

Paulson on Lehman: “There were no buyers for Lehman Brothers. It, it was a very sad situation to see a venerable firm like that go down, employees lose jobs. Again, it was, it was a tough situation.”



Paulson on AIG: “It would have been, in my judgment, unthinkable to have AIG declare bankruptcy…AIG was so interconnected, it, it touched money market funds, it touched individual savings. This is a classic example. Insurance regulated by 50 different insurance regulators, and, and a holding company with just scant oversight at the federal level. Very much a hedge fund on top of insurance companies. Something like this, in my judgment, should never have happened.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.