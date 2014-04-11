John Paulson Is Protesting A McMansion Being Built In His Hamptons Neighbourhood

Billionaire fund manager John Paulson and dozens of other Hamptons homeowners signed a petition protesting the construction of a home that’s a “threat” to the character and “peace and tranquility” of their neighbourhood, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the Journal, the letter writers are upset about a 5,531-square-foot mansion being built on a 1.2-acre piece of property at 483 Hill Street. Their complaint is that the large size and scale of the home doesn’t fit with the surrounding homes.

The house is being constructed by former Wall Street commodities trader-turned-home builder Joe Farrell.

Farrell, who has been dubbed the “King of McMansions” by his critics, has built hundreds of mansions on Long Island. It’s a process that some have referred to as the “Farrellization” of the Hamptons.

Southampton’s Board of Historic Preservation & Architectural Review is expected make a decision later the month on the plans for the home.

Here’s a bird’s eye shot of the piece of property via Zillow:

