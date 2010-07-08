John Paulson Got Crushed In June, Fund Is Down 8.8% This Year

Paulson’s bullish views on housing and the economy are killing him.



The Paulson Advantage Plus Fund is down 8.8% for the year so far.

Hedge funds across the board are getting slammed this year, but Paulson’s reputation is staked on making money when others can’t so, ouch.

Two investors told Reuters that the slip is because the fund was supposed to profit from a spike in share prices (mostly in financials, where Paulson is heavily invested) but didn’t.

