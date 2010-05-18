Paulson Now Owns $3 Billion Of Bank Of America, Kraft Shares Liquidated

Paulson scooped up tons of bank shares last quarter, continuing a trend we’ve seen for a while now.



Paulson said back in the fall that Bank of America was a double from there, and that was when BAC was at around $16 per share. The stock is up slightly now, but was up significantly mid-April.

Check out the chart:

Here’s what Paulson bought and sold last quarter, according to his 13F:

Bank of America: ~170 million shares, up from ~150 million for a total investment of $3 billion

CIT Group: ~4.5 million shares for ~$170 million

Wells Fargo: 17.5 million shares for ~$550 million (he bought into Wells Fargo in Q4 and upped his stake about ~$100 million)

Kraft: Paulson sold out completely

MGM: 40 million shares for ~$500 million

Paulson also bought up (he owned some in Q4 too) Lear Corp, the car seat and car power manufacturer we mentioned Eric Mindich bought a stake in last quarter. And he upped his stake in SPDR slightly.

