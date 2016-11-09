Pauline Hanson to Donald Trump: 'Mr President my door will always be open'

Photo: Bradley Kanaris/ Getty Images.

The US presidential election is looking likely to end in favour of Donald Trump, after the Republican candidate won important battlefield states: Florida, Ohio and North Carolina.

And while Americans seem to be planning their escape from the country as Canada’s immigration website crashing at around 2.30pm AEDT, Australian One Nation senator Pauline Hanson has extended the hand of friendship across the Pacific to the Republican candidate.

In a somewhat premature tweet, Hanson this afternoon congratulated Trump, telling him her “door is always open”.

@realDonaldTrump Mr President my door will always be open. Congrats on behalf of Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party of OZ. #MAGA #auspol — Pauline Hanson ???????? (@PaulineHansonOz) November 9, 2016

Later on, she jumped on Facebook live with great excitement, some champange and her fellow PHON senator Malcolm Roberts to send this message:

