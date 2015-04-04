Pauline Hanson tells the Reclaim Australia Rally: 'I'm not a racist'

Reclaim Australia protesters gather at Martin Place, Sydney. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

A group calling itself Reclaim Australia held 16 rallies across Australia today protesting at what it called Islamic extremism and minority groups who want to change Australian culture.

The protesters, some draped in Australian flags, were met by counter-rallies accusing the Reclaim Australia of being anti-Muslim.

One man was arrested for assault in Hobart.

Pauline Hanson, the One Nation political party leader, spoke in Brisbane, saying the media had wrongly portrayed the rally as racist.

She said: “I’m not a racist — criticism is not racism. I am a proud Australian fighting for our democracy, culture, and way of life. This rally being held across our nation today was called out of sheer frustration from ordinary Australians who fear for the future of our nation and the mindset of our politicians who don’t appear to be listening.”

Hanson was greeted by boos from members of the local Brisbane counter-rally.

The Reclaim Australian Twitter account was hacked by someone calling himself Jeremy.

“Whats wrong with muslims anyway I dun get it,” he tweeted.

Reclaim Australian took control back and said it wouldn’t delete the tweets in the name of free speech.

