Pauline Hanson is worried about how people go to the toilet at the tax office

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is not yet in her new $200,000 a year job as a Queensland senator, but she’s already tackling the big issues facing the nation, like how people go to the toilet in the new Australian Tax Office building in Melbourne.

Last week the Herald Sun reported that two squat toilets had been installed in the Box Hill building, alongside seated versions, with the ATO’s acting chief finance officer Justin Untersteiner saying more than 20% of workers there came from non-English speaking backgrounds.

Squat toilets are used widely in Asia and Europe and are seen as more hygienic as well as reducing a range of health problems from hemorrhoids to constipation.

And in recent years, Australian institutions, including universities, have been grappling with the issue of seated toilets, putting instructions in bathrooms so that overseas students don’t attempt to stand on the bowl while using the loo.

But news of this innovation caught the attention of Hanson, who discussed the issue in a monologue posted on Facebook last night.

“It’s totally confusing if they don’t know how to use a toilet here in Australia. And of course they’re putting stickers up showing them how to use our toilets,” she says.

“What the hell is going on? Because I know what’s more confusing and it’s definitely not using the squat toilet, it’s doing our tax. “

