Pauline Hanson Is A Real Chance To Win A Seat In The Senate

Pic courtesy Getty Images

One Nation candidate Pauline Hanson has loomed as a genuine chance to win a Senate seat in the Federal Election.

Having narrowly missed out in Queensland in 2004 and 2007, preference deals from smaller right-wing parties this year could give her the edge she needs to win in NSW.

Ms Hanson fighting a poor ballot draw – last – and is also last on Labor, Coalition and Greens tickets, but she’s high on preference tickets issued by the Shooters and Fishers, the Liberal Democrats, Christian Democrats, Katter’s Australia Party, the DLP and Rise Up Australia.

If she can win 5 per cent of the vote, Ms Hanson may be able to mirror the success of 2004 Family First candidate Steve Fielding, who won a Senate seat in Victoria with just 1.9 per cent of the vote.

