Pauline Hanson was 'gifted' tickets to Donald Trump's inauguration - but says she won't go

Pauline Hanson. Photo: Greg Wood/ AFP/ Getty Images.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has recieved tickets to US president-elect Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration ceremony.

“Would you believe it? I have been gifted tickets to the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of @realDonaldTrump – What an honour! #auspol,” she Tweeted on Monday.

Would you believe it? I have been gifted tickets to the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of @realDonaldTrump – What an honour! #auspol — Pauline Hanson (@PaulineHansonOz) January 15, 2017

In a following tweet she said she has not decided whether she will attend: “Because of my duties to the people of Queensland & Australia I’m still deciding if I can attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump #auspol”

Because of my duties to the people of Queensland & Australia I'm still deciding if I can attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump #auspol — Pauline Hanson ???????? (@PaulineHansonOz) January 15, 2017

But later confirmed with News.com.au that she would not attend.

“I thought about it for a minute, it would be a fantastic opportunity, but I’ve got too much happening in Australia,” she told News.

“I think everyone knows my support for Donald Trump, I was so pleased to see him win, but I think my responsibility is here first and foremost, I’ve always said that.”

Two hours after announcing her windfall, Hanson returned to Twitter to say she was turning down the chance to be part of world history because “My duties to the people of Queensland and Australia come first”.

Because of work commitments I'll not be attending Donald Trump's inauguration. My duties to the people of Queensland & Australia come first. — Pauline Hanson (@PaulineHansonOz) January 16, 2017

Following Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, Hanson extended the hand of friendship across the Pacific to the Republican candidate, telling him her “door is always open”.

She jumped on Facebook live with great excitement, some champagne and her fellow PHON senator Malcolm Roberts to send this message:

The 58th presidential inauguration in Washington D.C. will take place on January 20.

