Pauline Hanson Is Returning As One Nation Leader

Pauline Hanson returning to politics next year. Photo: Getty Images

Pauline Hanson will return to politics in 2015 as national chairman and leader of the One Nation party.

Hanson outlined her new political ambitions on Sunrise this morning, revealing she would be taking “total control” of the controversial party.

She said her return and the party’s direction would be very different to her previous political career, emphasising this was her “last shot”.

“(Last time) people came on and infiltrated the party, to destroy it from within,” Hanson said.

“This time I assure the people and the public; no one is going to pull my strings. No one is going to tell me what to say.”

The party will stand candidates in the 2015 Queensland state election, however, since One Nation has yet to register in New South Wales there will be no contention in next year’s NSW state elections.

In a statement on the party’s website, Hanson said “One Nation was born because many Australians felt they were disregarded by other political parties and their voices were not being heard.”

“One Nation has been floundering for many years, this is not what I want for the party I founded on Australian values and a fair go,” she said.

“It’s time to reignite our voice. It’s time to let the political parties know they cannot take us, the Australian people, for granted.”

Hanson first made waves in the political arena when she delivered her controversial maiden address to the House Of Representatives in September 1996, criticising Aboriginals, multiculturalism and immigration.

She held the role of National President of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party from 1997 until 2002, when she was forced to resign her position.

In March 2003 Hanson was unsuccessful in her election bid for a seat in the Upper House of the NSW Parliament.

She was convicted of electoral fraud in August 2003 and sentenced to three years imprisonment, however, less than three months later the Queensland Court of Appeal quashed all of her convictions and she was immediately released.

In January 2004, Hanson announced that she did not intend to return to politics, however, she stood as an independent Queensland Senate candidate in the 2004 federal election.

Hanson attempted a few more political campaigns in 2007 – launching Pauline’s United Australia Party – and 2009 – contesting the electoral district of Beaudesert as an independent in the Queensland state election – before announcing plans to move to the UK in 2010.

After deciding against the relocation, Hanson entertained the prospect of a return to politics in 2010 as a Liberal candidate if party leader Tony Abbott offered her an invitation. The was no offer and in 2013 Hanson returned to One Nation, running as a NSW Senate candidate in the 2013 federal election.

