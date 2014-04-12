Golfers' Wives And Girlfriends Are Taking Over The Masters

The Masters is the biggest golf tournament of the year.
But let’s face it, sometimes golf can be slow. As a result, the cameras tend to wander to the golfers’ wives and girlfriends.
It’s interesting to see how they react to their significant others’ play, and they all happen to be very beautiful.
These women have gotten a ton of airtime so far, and they should get even more on Sunday.
So let’s learn a little more about them.
Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson's fiancee, has been the talk of the golf world recently after landing the cover of Golf Digest.
Some people didn't think she deserved the cover as much as an LPGA golfer would (we agree), but in Gretzky's defence she has done some modelling. Most recently she was in this TaylorMade commercial.
Gretzky is known for her racy Instagram feed. Here she is with Johnson, and her parents, Wayne and Janet Gretzky.
At the Par-3 contest, she rubbed elbows with another fierce woman, Condoleezza Rice, who is a member at August National.
She and their son Dash are a fixture on Tour. They used to live in a motor home and travel together to every tournament.
Unfortunately, skier Lindsey Vonn is not at the Masters this year since her boyfriend Tiger Woods is not playing.
Vonn and Woods made their relationship public just before the Masters last year, and Vonn has been at many golf events since.
