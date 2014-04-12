Golfers' Wives And Girlfriends Are Taking Over The Masters

Leah Goldman
Paulina gretzkyRob Carr/Getty Images

The Masters is the biggest golf tournament of the year.

But let’s face it, sometimes golf can be slow. As a result, the cameras tend to wander to the golfers’ wives and girlfriends.

It’s interesting to see how they react to their significant others’ play, and they all happen to be very beautiful.

These women have gotten a ton of airtime so far, and they should get even more on Sunday.

So let’s learn a little more about them.

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson's fiancee, has been the talk of the golf world recently after landing the cover of Golf Digest.

Some people didn't think she deserved the cover as much as an LPGA golfer would (we agree), but in Gretzky's defence she has done some modelling. Most recently she was in this TaylorMade commercial.

Gretzky is known for her racy Instagram feed. Here she is with Johnson, and her parents, Wayne and Janet Gretzky.

She showed up to the Par-3 Contest this week.

And here she is watching Johnson in the first round.

Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy are engaged.

Last year, Rory and Caroline showed some PDA on the course.

This year Wozniacki caddied for Rory at the Par-3 with awesome pink hair.

Wozniacki is an elite athlete herself. She was formerly ranked the #1 tennis player in the world.

At the Par-3 contest, she rubbed elbows with another fierce woman, Condoleezza Rice, who is a member at August National.

Diane Donald has been married to Luke Donald for almost 7 years and they have 2 daughters.

Diane is often photographed at tournaments with her children.

This year, Luke and Diane's daughters were their dad's caddie at the Par-3 contest.

And Diane looked on the first round in a big hat.

Kristen Stape and Graeme McDowell are newlyweds.

Kristin, photographed here at the Open Championship, has an interior design business.

http://www.kristinstapedesign.com/

Here are the newlyweds at this year's GWAA awards dinner at the Masters.

Angie Watson was Bubba's caddie in the Par 3 contest, along with their adorable son Caleb.

Angie is a former WNBA player.

Dowd and Webb Simpson have been married for four and a half years.

Dowd and her son were Webb's caddies for the Par 3 Contest.

Here's Dowd with Angie Watson at the Ryder Cup.

Ellie Day caddied for Jason at the Par-3 Contest.

She and their son Dash are a fixture on Tour. They used to live in a motor home and travel together to every tournament.

Amy Mickelson has been married to Phil since 1996.

Ten years after their marriage, Amy posed with Phil after he won his second Masters.

Here she is celebrating Phil's most recent major win at the 2013 Open Championship.

Mickelson was often spotted with Tiger Woods ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Unfortunately, skier Lindsey Vonn is not at the Masters this year since her boyfriend Tiger Woods is not playing.

Vonn and Woods made their relationship public just before the Masters last year, and Vonn has been at many golf events since.

Masters all day, every day.

21 Things You Never Knew About The Masters >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.