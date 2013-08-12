Paulina Gretzky Is At The Final Round Of The PGA Championship

Paulina Gretzky, former hockey-pro Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, showed up at the PGA Championship in Rochester, N.Y., to support her boyfriend Dustin Johnson.

We weren’t sure if she was going to be there, as she’s been absent from the last couple of majors, but sure enough, she’s there.

Currently, Dustin Johnson is tied for seventh at 4-under, the best he’s played in recent weeks. Jason Dufner still holds the lead at 11-under.

