Paulina Gretzky And Dustin Johnson Are Engaged!

Leah Goldman

Paulina Gretzky, Wayne’s daughter, has been dating golfer Dustin Johnson for almost a year now and it looks like they are taking it a step forward.

Last night, Gretzky posted a photo on her Instagram, wearing an engagement ring with the caption “Never been happier.”

Paulina, who is known for her Instagram photos, has also drawn attention on the golf course lately, here she is at the most recent major:

Paulina gretzky at PGA ChampionshipSam Greenwood/Getty Images

And at The Masters:

Paulina GretzkyREUTERS/Brian Snyder

We wish them the very best.

