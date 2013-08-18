Paulina Gretzky And Dustin Johnson Are Engaged!

Paulina Gretzky, Wayne’s daughter, has been dating golfer Dustin Johnson for almost a year now and it looks like they are taking it a step forward.

Last night, Gretzky posted a photo on her Instagram, wearing an engagement ring with the caption “Never been happier.”

Paulina, who is known for her Instagram photos, has also drawn attention on the golf course lately, here she is at the most recent major:

And at The Masters:

We wish them the very best.

