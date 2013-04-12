Wayne Gretzky's Scantily-Clad Daughter Is The Talk Of The Masters

Wayne Gretzky’s 24-year-old daughter Paulina has been dating golfer Dustin Johnson for several months now and she is at the Masters Tournament supporting him.



Paulina is often featured around the sports blogs for her risque, semi-NSFW Instagram feed.

At the Masters, she has toned her wardrobe down a bit, but considering people get berated for laughing too hard at the Masters, Paulina is definitely turning heads.

Here she is at Augusta National on Wednesday during the Par 3 contest:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesThis is what she wore to the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii:

Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesAnd a few from her Instagram… Paulina and Dustin:

@pmgypsySelfie:

@pmgypsy

