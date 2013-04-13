Paulina Gretzky Is Out In The Rain At The Masters Supporting Dustin Johnson

It’s day two at the Masters and the weather is terrible. It’s been raining all morning.
But Paulina Gretzky, who has become a big name at the Masters, is out braving the rain to support her boyfriend Dustin Johnson. Gretzky is super dedicated.
The rain is hurting Johnson’s play a bit, but he remains in second place.
REUTERS/Brian SnyderBut she’s being resourceful and using her clutch as to protect herself as much as she can from the rain:
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
