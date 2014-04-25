A Finnish Coffee Company Built A Mug That Displays A Different Photo Every Time You Fill It [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The Finnish coffee company Paulig and the ad agency TBWA/Helsinki teamed up to build a sweet new mug with a display screen that shows a different photo each time the mug is filled with coffee. The display screen is powered by the heat from the coffee, and people can use an app to choose which photos to display. Here’s a video showing how it works.

CP+B LA announced that the two members on the creative team behind its Grey Poupon ads, Mike Kohlbecker and Alexandra Sann, have been promoted to creative director.

Ogilvy & Mather promoted Lou Aversano to the newly created position of CEO of its New York office. Aversano had been the office’s chief operating officer.

Huge chief experience officer and UX strategist Michal Pasternak is leaving the agency after a 10-year stint in which she worked on redesigns for Jet Blue, TED, and NYC.gov, among others.

The Food and Drug Administration is proposing new rules to regulate e-cigarettes, which have to date been unregulated at the national level. The proposal would institute a national ban the sale of e-cigarettes, cigars, and pipe tobacco to people under the age of 18.

The J.M. Smucker Company assigned creative duties for its Folgers brand to Grey New York.

Ladies’ Home Journal will stop publishing after 131 years, with parent company Meredith laying off the magazine’s entire staff of 31 employees.

Razorfish creative director Kate McCagg has left the agency to take on the same role at Havas Worldwide.

