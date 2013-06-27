The Most Scandalous Moments Of Paula Deen's Career

Paula Deen

Paula Deen is falling apart.



Her tearful appearance on the Today show Wednesday morning clearly surprised Matt Lauer, who made multiple attempts to get the interview back on track as Deen tried to save her reputation by saying she wasn’t racist.

Fans of hers were outraged when the Food Network announced its decision to drop Deen from the network, but it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise if you look at her history. Deen has always been somewhat of a loose cannon, and this isn’t the first controversy of hers that has threatened the Food Network’s image.

The public outcry that followed the release of Deen’s court deposition might just have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Food Network and other partners who have recently severed ties with Deen.

As Deen said during her Today interview, she is facing a lot of scrutiny from people who don’t know her personally. But regardless of her character, the outspoken celebrity chef has never been one to avoid controversy.

