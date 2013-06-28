Paula Deen's Books Are Selling Like Hotcakes On Amazon Amid Scandal

Paula Deen’s various endorsement and merchandise deals might be in trouble, but her book sales are skyrocketing on Amazon.com, and Random House still plans to publish her new book due out this fall.



Deen’s new book, “Paula Deen’s New Testament: 250 Recipes, All Lightened Up,” was No. 1 on Amazon on Thursday morning, and her “Southern Cooking Bible” was No. 13 on the bestseller list. Some of her books were out of stock.

The “New Testament” book ranked in the 1,500s on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Soon, her books and restaurants might be her primary source of income.

So far, the Food Network, Walmart, Smithfield Foods, the company behind Caesars Palace, and the Novo Nordisk drug company have either dropped or suspended their relationship with Deen.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.