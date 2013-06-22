Let's Reminisce: The 10 Most Disgusting Things Paula Deen Has Ever Put In Her Mouth

On Friday, Paula Deen was put on the chopping block at the Food Network and fired after admitting she used the N-word.
Instead of talking — which has caused quite the controversy for the Southern TV chef — Deen should have just stuffed her mouth shut with one of her calorie-filled dishes.
Chocolate pizza, butter cake ice cream, and Krispy Kreme pudding. Welcome to Paula Deen’s recipes, where Candyland gumdrop dreams come to fruition.
If you’ve ever skimmed through the 121 recipe pages on Paula Deen’s website, you’ll come across some ridiculous concoctions.
We’ve skimmed through the more than 3,000 food offerings and picked out 10 of her unhealthiest recipes.
Get ’em while they’re hot.
Now, you can take your lasagna on the go. In case, you know, you ever wanted to drink meat and cheese out of a thermos.
What do you get when you combine butter, sugar, and sour cream? Paula Deen's special Ooey Gooey Butter Cake.
Can't decide between a hamburger or meatloaf? Don't settle when you can have it all.
Imagine butter on a stick. Now cover that stick with chocolate. That's not exactly how the recipe works, but that's the image that comes to mind.
The recipe calls for two dozen Kripsy Kreme doughnuts. 1 traditional cake doughnut from the retailer contains 340 calories. Two dozen doughnuts comes out to 8,160 calories. And, that's the bare minimum. If you spice things up with a glazed Devil's Food Cake Doughnut, you're up to 12,000 calories. Stick to pudding.
We'll take one large pizza, extra strawberries, chocolate crust -- hold the pepperonis. No it's not an actual pizza, but it sure looks like one. Surely, this is something out of Hansel and Gretel's Candy cottage.
The bacon, cheese, hamburger and English muffin concoction is housed inside a glazed doughnut. You thought a McGriddle was bad.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.