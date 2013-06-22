Let's Reminisce: The 10 Most Disgusting Things Paula Deen Has Ever Put In Her Mouth

On Friday, Paula Deen was put on the chopping block at the Food Network and fired after admitting she used the N-word.



Instead of talking — which has caused quite the controversy for the Southern TV chef — Deen should have just stuffed her mouth shut with one of her calorie-filled dishes.

Chocolate pizza, butter cake ice cream, and Krispy Kreme pudding. Welcome to Paula Deen’s recipes, where Candyland gumdrop dreams come to fruition.

If you’ve ever skimmed through the 121 recipe pages on Paula Deen’s website, you’ll come across some ridiculous concoctions.

We’ve skimmed through the more than 3,000 food offerings and picked out 10 of her unhealthiest recipes.

Get ’em while they’re hot.

