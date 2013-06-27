PAULA DEEN: I Used The N-Word Because I Had A 'Gun To My Head'

Paula Deen recounts her use of the ‘N’ word on the ‘Today’ show with Matt Lauer.

During Paula Deen’s emotional interview with Matt Lauer she spoke out on a time she used the N-word.



Last week, Deen was dropped from the Food Network following the release of a lengthy lawsuit deposition accusing her of racial discrimination last week.

During her appearance on “Today,” Deen recounted a story saying she used the word during an incident 30 years ago where she had a gun held to her head by a bank customer.

“The day I used that word it was a world ago,” said Deen. “It was 30 years ago. I had had a gun put to my head … a shaking gun because the man that had the gun to my head, unbeknowing to me, was my customer at the main office.”

Lauer, sensing the interview going astray, interrupted to ask whether she had used the word on other occasions.

“I have never. They [the court] asked me in all of my 66 years on Earth had I ever used it. That man was so frightened that day he put the gun to my head because he was a customer at the main office — he was later caught — and I had gone out on a limb for him and gotten him a loan and he was frightened that I was going to recognise him.”

Though the former Food Network star claimed it was the only time she ever used the word, moments later she contradicted herself in an awkward moment between herself and Lauer.

Lauer: “So, reports that you were asked in that deposition whether you had used the “n” word on other occasions and said “probably” or “of course” are inaccurate?”

Deen: “No, I answered the question truthfully.”

Lauer: “So, you have never used the “N” word other than that one occasion?”

Deen: “No, it’s just not … it’s just not a part of who we are.”



