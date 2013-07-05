Paula Deen Splits With Longtime Agent After Racism Scandal

The fallout from southern cooking star Paula Deen’s racism scandal has yet to come to an end.



Deen has now parted ways with her longtime agent Barry Weiner, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The news comes after major brands, the Food Network, and Deen’s book publisher announced that they’re no longer doing business with her.

Spokeswoman Elana Weiss released this statement announcing that Deen has parted ways with her agent: “Paula Deen has separated from her agent. She and her family thank him for the tireless effort and dedication over the many years.”

Weiner was heavily involved in the day-to-day operations of Deen’s business ventures, according to The Journal. He also represents her chef sons, Jamie and Bobby, and her longtime producer, Gordon Elliott.

It’s unclear where Deen’s chef brand will go from here, considering many major stores — including J.C. Penney, Target, and Walmart — are no longer selling her merchandise and she lost a five-book deal with publisher Random House.

