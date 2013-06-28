Even Duane Reade Is Purging Itself Of All Things Paula Deen

After the news spread last week that Paula Deen once dreamt of hosting a slavery-themed wedding and had used the N-word, it’s hardly surprising that major brands started disassociating themselves with the celebrity chef.



First she was dropped by the Food Network. Then there was Caesars Casinos (which houses four of her restaurants), Smithfield, Walmart, Home Depot and even diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk.

And after a quick trip to Duane Reade last night, I found out that even the pharmacy is trying to purge itself of all things Paula Deen.

Look what I found in the clearance bin:

That’s right, “Paula Deen’s Cookbook for the Lunch-box Set” sitting next to her sons’ “The Deen Bros. Take It Easy” cookbook.

Coincidence?

Potential buyers be warned: you can get the spiral-bound version of Paula Deen’s book for only $8.80 on Amazon.

The Deen Bros’ book is going for $17.56, so that’s more of a steal.

