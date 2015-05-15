THE HOUSE THAT BUTTER BUILT: Paula Deen lists Savannah estate for $12.5 million

Getty/John Parra AND Zillow Deen recently launched a digital entertainment network and mobile game.

With a spate of new restaurant and media projects, ousted Food Network chef Paula Deen is reinventing herself.

First order of business: unload the custom-designed Savannah home where she filmed her cancelled cooking show.

Featuring a gourmet kitchen, more refrigerators than you can count on one hand, a chicken coop, and a dish pantry, it’s the house that butter built.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.