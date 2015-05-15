THE HOUSE THAT BUTTER BUILT: Paula Deen lists Savannah estate for $12.5 million

April Walloga
Paula deen savannah houseGetty/John Parra AND ZillowDeen recently launched a digital entertainment network and mobile game.

With a spate of new restaurant and media projects, ousted Food Network chef Paula Deen is reinventing herself.

First order of business: unload the custom-designed Savannah home where she filmed her cancelled cooking show.

Featuring a gourmet kitchen, more refrigerators than you can count on one hand, a chicken coop, and a dish pantry, it’s the house that butter built.

The 6-year-old, French-Caribbean style mansion was built to be Deen's dream home.

Her youngest son, Bobby, was married in the living room.

Deen is a great collector of antique dishware, so naturally there is a dish room with plenty of cabinetry.

The swimming pool features a 'dive-in' movie theatre. And there's another theatre room in the main house.

An outdoor kitchen boasts four refrigerators, three grills, and a smoker.

Adjacent to the main house are two quaint guest cottages.

The grounds are graced by a croquet court, half-acre pond, and 8-car garage.

Yet another haven for guests, the dock house is replete with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

Deen likes to name her homes. Her previous Savannah home was called 'Dogwood.' With views of the Wilmington River, this property is named 'Riverbend.'

In total, the estate comprises 28,000 square-feet of living space.

Deen's publicist says she's excited to find and renovate her next Savannah home.

