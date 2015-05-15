THE HOUSE THAT BUTTER BUILT: Paula Deen lists Savannah estate for $12.5 million

Getty/John Parra AND ZillowDeen recently launched a digital entertainment network and mobile game.
With a spate of new restaurant and media projects, ousted Food Network chef Paula Deen is reinventing herself.
First order of business: unload the custom-designed Savannah home where she filmed her cancelled cooking show.
Featuring a gourmet kitchen, more refrigerators than you can count on one hand, a chicken coop, and a dish pantry, it’s the house that butter built.
Deen is a great collector of antique dishware, so naturally there is a dish room with plenty of cabinetry.
The swimming pool features a 'dive-in' movie theatre. And there's another theatre room in the main house.
Deen likes to name her homes. Her previous Savannah home was called 'Dogwood.' With views of the Wilmington River, this property is named 'Riverbend.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.