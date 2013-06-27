Paula Deen Fans Are Losing It On Walmart's Facebook Page And It's Just Getting Started

The world’s largest retailer Walmart said that it wasn’t taking any new orders from Paula Deen Enterprises amid a controversy that the Southern cooking star used racial slurs in the past.



Paula Deen fans already went nuclear on the Food Network’s Facebook page after the channel dropped her from their lineup. Now they’re going ballistic on Walmart’s page on the social networking site and it’s just getting started.

Check it out:

