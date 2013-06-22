Paula Deen Releases Another Video Apologizing For Matt Lauer Snub

First Paula Deen offended everyone by using the N-word.



Then she snubbed Matt Lauer by cancelling on him just moments before their sit down interview on Friday’s “Today” show.

Lauer tweeted:

Hoping to get more info on the Paula Deen situation soon. Very confusing. — Matt Lauer (@MLauer) June 21, 2013

After posting a video apology for her racist slurs earlier today, Deen just released another video apologizing to Lauer for being a no-show at the last minute.

Here’s her emotional excuse:

“Hello y’all, I’m Paula Deen. I was invited this morning to speak with Matt Lauer about a subject that has been very hurtful for a lot of people. Matt, I have to say, I was physically not able this morning. The pain has been tremendous that I have caused to myself and to others so I’m taking this opportunity with you all now that I’ve pulled myself together and am able to speak to offer an apology to those who I have hurt. My family are not the kind of people the press say we are.”

She goes on to give a less-scripted, less-edited apology than her original video statement.

It’s also done in very poor lighting with paper towels and soda cans strewn about in the background. Seriously, where is Paula Deen’s publicist?

Watch below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=jkwbyNKC9Kg

