Paula Deen Allegedly Admits To Being Racist In Recorded Lawsuit Deposition

Southern-cooking Food Network star Paula Deen is currently being sued by the former general manager of her restaurant, Uncle Bubba’s Seafood and Oyster House in Savannah, Ga.



The manager, Lisa T. Jackson, has accused Deen of racial discrimination and her brother Earl W. “Bubba” Hiers of sexual harassment, according to the Savannah Morning News. Jackson also accused Deen’s husband of being physically abusive.

The National Enquirer says it obtained a recorded copy of a May 17 deposition related to the lawsuit, and quotes from the alleged recording certainly don’t seem to help Deen’s case.

In response to a question about whether Deen uses the N-word, she said “yes, of course,” and also admitted to telling racist jokes.

She reportedly said: “It’s just what they are — they’re jokes … most jokes are about Jewish people, rednecks, black folks … I can’t determine what offends another person.”

The full Enquirer story doesn’t appear to be online, but FOX News obtained some quotes that the tabloid says are from the deposition.

According to FOX, Deen reportedly wanted black people to play slaves for a wedding she was planning. She said the idea came from a restaurant: “The whole entire waiter staff was middle-aged black men, and they had on beautiful white jackets with a black bow tie. … It was really impressive. That restaurant represented a certain era in America … after the Civil War, during the Civil War, before the Civil War … It was not only black men, it was black women … I would say they were slaves,” Fox reported, citing the Enquirer.

Hiers, Deen’s brother, also allegedly admitted to using the N-word to describe President Barack Obama, according to FOX.

News of the deposition has spawned a Twitter trending topic with the hashtag #PaulasBestDishes. Sarcastic suggestions include Lynchin’ Lemonade and Mason-Dixon Macaroons.

