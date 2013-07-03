Woman Who Filed Lawsuit Against Paula Deen Says This 'Has Never Been About The N-Word'

Lisa Jackson, the former restaurant manager who filed a lawsuit against Paula Deen and her brother, has spoken out, telling CNN in a statement that she “could no longer tolerate her abuse of power as a business owner.”



The southern cooking star has been caught in a racism scandal since her court deposition came out. She admitted to using the N-word in the past and made other comments that people perceived as racist.

But Jackson said in a statement that the lawsuit “has never been about the N-word” and that “it is to address Ms. Deen’s patterns of disrespect and degradation of people that she deems to be inferior.”

Jackson is the former general manager of the Deen-owned restaurant Uncle Bubba’s Seafood and Oyster House in Savannah, Ga. She has accused Deen of racial discrimination and her brother Earl W. “Bubba” Hiers of sexual harassment.

Here’s the rest of Jackson’s statement:

I may be a white woman, but I could no longer tolerate her abuse of power as a business owner, nor her condonation of Mr. Hiers’ despicable behaviour on a day-to-day basis. I am what I am, and I am a human being that cares about all races, and that is why I feel it is important to be the voice for those who are too afraid to use theirs.

Deen has denied allegations of racism, and in a tearful Today show interview, she defended her character.

Since the scandal broke a couple of weeks ago, Deen’s cooking empire has crumbled, with the Food Network and many others ending their partnerships with her.

