A Jogger Came Across Paula Broadwell's licence In A DC Park

Even the smallest details in the sex scandal that ousted retired four-star general David Petraeus from his post as CIA director are incredibly odd.The latest tidbit is that a jogger recently found Paula Broadwell’s North Carolina driver’s licence at Rock Creek Park in the nation’s capital, according Paul D. Shinkman of U.S. News & World Report.



Broadwell, Petraeus’ biographer and former mistress, lives outside of Charlotte and has not been seen at her home or commented since the news of Petraeus’ resignation broke Friday.

Broadwell’s attorney, Robert F. Muse, confirmed that Broadwell’s licence was lost and found in the park.

The FBI searched Broadwell’s home Monday for at least four hours, confiscating two computers and half dozen or so evidence boxes along with a lot of photos. Broadwell, along with her husband and two children, were not home.

The lost licence is probably nothing, but in a love Pentagon that involves two four-star generals (one of whom was head of the CIA) who face the remote possibility of being court-martialed, a shirtless FBI agent, a former military intelligence officer-turned-journalist-turned-mistress, and a self-aggrandized military socialite, we just can’t be too sure.

